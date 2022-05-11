Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Shares of UFAB opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.38. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Unique Fabricating ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unique Fabricating will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFAB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unique Fabricating (UFAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.