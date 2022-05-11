Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) were down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

