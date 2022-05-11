Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.27

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 1784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UIS. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $804.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 17.48%.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,367,000 after buying an additional 274,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Unisys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Unisys by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,946,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Unisys by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 315,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Unisys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,550,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

