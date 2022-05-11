United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $93.00

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$93.00 and last traded at C$93.00, with a volume of 1200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$94.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.47.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

