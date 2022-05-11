United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE UAMY opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.15.
United States Antimony Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.