UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $5.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.10 and the highest is $5.44. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $4.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $21.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $22.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $24.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.34 to $25.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $488.01. 4,275,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,765. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $457.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 44,813.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.