UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 369,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $185,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.55. The stock had a trading volume of 129,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,765. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.03. The company has a market cap of $458.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

