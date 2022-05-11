Unity Software (NYSE:U) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Unity Software updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.13. 14,084,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average of $118.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $307,805,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Unity Software by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

