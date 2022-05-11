Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMGNF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.32) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Universal Music Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($31.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of UMGNF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.89. 8,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,625. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.46.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

