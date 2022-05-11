UNUS SED LEO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.74 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and approximately $6.74 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $5.45 or 0.00017322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00255608 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003130 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000842 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

