Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,879 shares.The stock last traded at $16.30 and had previously closed at $15.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $668.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

