Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,879 shares.The stock last traded at $16.30 and had previously closed at $15.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $668.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.56%.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
