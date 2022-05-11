Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.69

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.77%.

In related news, CEO Dylan Lissette purchased 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

