UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.
NYSE UWMC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,957. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. UWM’s payout ratio is 59.70%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.
About UWM
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
