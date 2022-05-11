v.systems (VSYS) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

v.systems (VSYS) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $1.28 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, v.systems has traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar.

About v.systems

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,492,735,354 coins and its circulating supply is 2,554,126,890 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

