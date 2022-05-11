Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

