Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.86

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valhi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

