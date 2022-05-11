Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $996.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) to post $996.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $988.14 million to $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries reported sales of $894.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $4.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,955.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,627. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.60 and a 200-day moving average of $238.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.31%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

