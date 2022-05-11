Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $24.20

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $25.58. Valneva shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
