Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $24.20

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $25.58. Valneva shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37.

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.