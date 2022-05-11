Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.07-2.20 EPS.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after acquiring an additional 251,149 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 124,433 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Valvoline by 386.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 89,429 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Valvoline by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

