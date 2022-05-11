Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64-3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.07-$2.20 EPS.

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. 3,510,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,219. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,839,000 after buying an additional 251,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Valvoline by 67.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Valvoline by 386.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 89,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

