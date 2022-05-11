VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 5.86% of VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36,565 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of RSXJ stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.