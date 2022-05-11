Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $150.18

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $150.18 and last traded at $151.06, with a volume of 118144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

