Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $139.19

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $139.19 and last traded at $139.25, with a volume of 1694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

