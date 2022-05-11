Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,319 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $171.56 and a 12-month high of $201.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.21.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

