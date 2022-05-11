Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 36,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.60. 1,841,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,148. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $171.56 and a 1 year high of $201.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.21.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

