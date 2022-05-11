Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $212.22

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $212.22 and last traded at $212.22, with a volume of 2081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VO. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

