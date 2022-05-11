VAULT (VAULT) One Day Volume Tops $15.00

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 32.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $216,382.86 and approximately $15.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00526853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,859.66 or 1.87223366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032046 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.88 or 0.07344173 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000246 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 573,064 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.