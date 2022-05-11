Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.34 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

