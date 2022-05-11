Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.34 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.34 EPS.
NASDAQ:VECO opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $32.40.
VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.
Veeco Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.
