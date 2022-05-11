Velas (VLX) Trading Down 23% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $302.60 million and $9.23 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000227 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000196 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,297,358,341 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.