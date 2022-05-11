Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,624,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 12.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 0.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 568,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.

