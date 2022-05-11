Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

VRTV traded up $6.72 on Tuesday, reaching $141.01. The stock had a trading volume of 118,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,781. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.48. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veritiv will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veritiv by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veritiv by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veritiv by 187.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Veritiv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

