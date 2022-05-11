Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.05 Per Share

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON VTU traded up GBX 3.99 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 51.99 ($0.64). 4,697,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.93. Vertu Motors has a 12 month low of GBX 38.70 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.80 ($0.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £185.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

