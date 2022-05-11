Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.05 Per Share

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON VTU traded up GBX 3.99 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 51.99 ($0.64). 4,697,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,571. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.93. Vertu Motors has a 12 month low of GBX 38.70 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.80 ($0.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £185.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.07.
