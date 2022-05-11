VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $33.17 million and $62,103.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00555850 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,965.12 or 2.05774510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00031216 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,068.49 or 0.07098158 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,272,249 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

