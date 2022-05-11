Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.80

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 26117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several research firms recently commented on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $149,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

