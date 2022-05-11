Viacoin (VIA) Reaches Market Cap of $937,910.17

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $937,910.17 and $7,248.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.60 or 0.00254910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017208 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.