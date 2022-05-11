Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIAV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -476.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.02. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,348 shares of company stock worth $232,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

