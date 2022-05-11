VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. 10,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,651. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.43% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

