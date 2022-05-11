VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

CIL stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. 787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

