VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 46,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,327. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.16. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $78.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000.

