VideoCoin (VID) Price Reaches $0.20

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

