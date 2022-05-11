Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ:VMD traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 6,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,238. The firm has a market cap of $200.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.16.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
