View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for View’s earnings. View posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that View will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover View.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIEW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ VIEW traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 434,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,182. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. View has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.
View Company Profile (Get Rating)
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on View (VIEW)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on View (VIEW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.