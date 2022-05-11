View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for View’s earnings. View posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that View will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover View.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIEW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in View by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,826,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in View by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in View by 22.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,904,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in View by 16,724.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,325,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,385 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in View by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,309,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 264,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 434,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,182. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. View has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

