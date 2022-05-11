Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ VFF traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. 62,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,593. The company has a market cap of $271.89 million, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 3.05. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 133.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 625,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFF shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

