Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $168.09

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $168.09 and last traded at $168.09, with a volume of 156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 161,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 129,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

