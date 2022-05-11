Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.88. Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.78.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,957. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78.

In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

