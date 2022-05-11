Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.58.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $437.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vital Farms by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 162,783 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vital Farms (VITL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.