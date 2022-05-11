Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €205.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($182.11) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($194.74) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($310.53) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €234.00 ($246.32).

VOW3 opened at €142.80 ($150.32) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €150.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €172.12. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 12-month high of €245.45 ($258.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

