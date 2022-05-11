Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

Get Volta alerts:

VLTA has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of NYSE VLTA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. 121,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Volta has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $14.34.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). On average, equities analysts predict that Volta will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Volta in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Volta by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Volta by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Volta in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta in the 3rd quarter worth $2,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Volta (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volta (VLTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.