W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,238 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.8% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW traded down $10.15 on Wednesday, reaching $459.18. The company had a trading volume of 429,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,664. The company has a fifty day moving average of $500.72 and a 200-day moving average of $493.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.