Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($34.74) target price from investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.72% from the stock’s previous close.

WAC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.63) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday.

WAC stock traded down €1.34 ($1.41) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €18.16 ($19.12). The company had a trading volume of 79,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of €20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.56. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €17.74 ($18.67) and a 1 year high of €30.90 ($32.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.69.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

